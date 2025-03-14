Here’s how you can buy your own NJ beach

If there’s one thing we do better than just about anywhere else, it’s the Jersey Shore.

A hundred and twenty miles of sand, surf, and boardwalks — people spend their whole lives dreaming of owning just a sliver of it. And now? Someone actually can.

An 8-acre stretch of Cape May dunes and beach just hit the market for $1 million.

Cape May Beach Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

That’s right — an actual piece of beachfront, right along Beach Avenue, up for grabs. It sits just across from a row of hotels and a stone’s throw from Convention Hall, backed up against Cape May’s Promenade (which, let’s be real, is just our more refined version of a boardwalk).

The land has some history, too. It belonged to Robert “Bob” Fite, a local businessman who ran the old Colonial Hotel and Motel, which later became the Inn of Cape May and Avondale by the Sea. He held onto this stretch of beach even after selling the hotel in the ‘80s, and when he passed away in May 2024 at 96 years old, the land became part of his estate. Now, his family is selling it.

APTOPIX New Jersey Daily Life Visitors to Cape May, N.J., watch the sunset behind the Cape May Lighthouse, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) loading...

But before you start dreaming of building your own private shore house, there’s a catch. The deed comes with easement provisions, meaning there are strict limits on what can actually be done with the land. The city of Cape May also holds a “first right of refusal,” so even if someone wants to buy it, the city gets the first say.

Still, owning a piece of Cape May’s coastline? That’s the kind of thing people wait a lifetime for. Now, we just have to see who ends up calling it their own.

Dreaming of Cape May? Take a look at what it has to offer 👇

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt