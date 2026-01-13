Some think this a food crime, but I think it should be allowed
For those not in the know, the chain Bath & Body Works released what turned out to be a controversial scented candle.
Confusing many, the store started selling candles that were supposed to smell like pizza dipped in ranch dressing.
This would almost sound good in theory to me, but the reviews said that the scent was putrid.
The wildly negative reviews got me to thinking about how much pizza purists (especially in New Jersey and New York) can get up in arms about people dipping their slice of ‘za in ranch dressing.
Do people really dip their pizza in ranch?
I don’t know if I was an early adopter or a late comer to this trend, but I started dipping my plain pizza in ranch dressing about a decade ago when my cousin from Pittsburgh told me about it.
I thought maybe it was just a Pennsylvania thing, but slowly, I realize that people in the Garden State were doing it as well.
This didn’t sit right with my co-host on NJ101.5, Jeff Deminski. He’s a fan of pizza. He’s a-okay with ranch on a salad. The marriage of ranch and a piece of pizza? Hard pass.
My issue with this is that he hasn’t even given it a shot!
How can someone be so sure that these foods shouldn’t mix?
Think about it: there are buffalo chicken pizza pies.
It’s popular to dip buffalo chicken in ranch. Is that the missing link that would make it acceptable to the haters? It just shouldn’t be done with a plain slice?
I’m about to put on a pot of coffee, I feel like I’m going to be up all night trying to solve this mystery.
But what about you? Have you tried this food combination? If not, would you?
