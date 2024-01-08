Chinese-inspired restaurant, retro arcade coming to Metuchen, NJ

Metuchen’s Mayor Jonathan Busch sounded like a proud dad at a meeting last week when he was gushing about some new businesses coming soon to the Middlesex County town.

"Soon, the former pastry chef at Heirloom Kitchen will be opening Ram & Rooster, a Chinese-inspired new American eatery, and the retro video game arcade, Yestercades, will open here later this month,” the mayor told mycentraljersey.com.

On their Instagram the owner of Ram & Rooster says the concept is “an homage to my parents and a tribute to their heritage. We will be serving unique Chinese-inspired dishes in a multi/course tasting menu format.”

No word yet on a hard opening date, but soon. You’ll find them at 83 Central Avenue in Metuchen.

Then there’s Yestercades, which should be like a beacon to all 70s and 80s kids everywhere. If you hung around the arcades waiting with your quarters for Space Invaders to be free, this is your place.

It’s all the retro style cabinet video games, ones like Donkey Kong, Mortal Kombat, Pacman, Asteroids, Frogger, etc.. But it’s more than that. You may come across air hockey tables, pool tables, pinball machines, and the last time I was in the Somerville location they had leather sofas where you could sit and play the more modern home console games. They also have locations in Red Bank and Westfield.

You’ll find the new Yestercades at 442 Main Street in Metuchen. They told me they’re hoping to be open late this month or early February and that it will be announced on their Instagram.

That’s not all for the so-called Brainy Boro. Metuchen is also getting a Starbucks. Construction has already begun on a Middlesex Avenue location right across from Trailhead Park.

Mayor Busch reports their downtown is thriving.

A number of our retail establishments have become recognized as some of New Jersey’s best. Our downtown is the place to be…our downtown vacancy rate remains at a record low.

Sometimes it’s good to be the mayor.

