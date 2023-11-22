NJ hunter found dead in New York State forest

🔴 The hunter failed to return to his group Saturday night

🔴 Firefighters and rescue teams found the man after a search for several hours

🔴 The NY State Department of Conservation would not disclose man's identity

A 72-year-old hunter from New Jersey was found dead after he didn’t return to camp Saturday night during a hunting trip in New York.

The New York State Department of Conservation said the man was with a group hunting in the Five Streams State Forest in the town of German.

The group called 911 around 10:45 p.m. when the man did not return.

After searching for several hours, the man was located around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Jeff Wernick, spokesman for the New York State Department of Conservation, told New Jersey 101.5 the man was from Metuchen but would not disclose his identity per department policy on disclosing the names of those involved in rescues or recoveries.

Law enforcement sources tell New Jersey 101.5 the hunter was Anthony Fanelli, the retired postmaster in Somerset. According to his obituary, he was an avid fisherman and hunter.

"Anyone who knew him was mesmerized by his stories and entertained by his humor. Tony’s positivity, wisdom and strength made everyone around him feel at ease," read his obituary.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, in Metuchen. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.

Anthony Fanelli Anthony Fanelli (Costello-Runyon Funeral Homes) loading...

Map shows Five Streams State Forest in New York State and Metuchen Map shows Five Streams State Forest in New York State and Metuchen (Canva) loading...

Where is Five Streams State Park?

Five Streams State Park is a 6,300-acre park approximately 200 miles north of Metuchen in Chenango County. The park offers areas for hiking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and camping.

Another N.J. man died in New York in September

The Metuchen man is the second person from New Jersey to die in the outdoors of New York this fall.

Ravi K. Vegiraju, 50, from the Morganville section of Marlboro died in September while hiking with friends on the Diamond Notch trail in the Hunter-West Kill wilderness area of the Catskills, according to the Times Union.

