Mexican restaurant with 1,000 different tequilas coming to NJ

As the weather turns colder perhaps you’d like to warm things up. Maybe your tastebuds could use a little heat too.

To spice things up for fall there’s a new restaurant about to open in Metuchen on November 9. The town welcomes Meximodo Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar. Trust us that the tequila part is no mere afterthought. This place is going after a Guinness World Record for most bottles on hand.

Meximodo will be offering more than 1,000 different types of tequila, making it the unofficial world record for most tequilas and mezcals. They’ll be applying for the official title.

The current national record holder at just over 500 bottles is Mama Rabbit Bar at Las Vegas’s Park MGM.

So, full confession. I had no idea there were over 1,000 different tequilas.

Cheers!

To pair with its tequila, mezcal and agaves, Meximodo will be featuring dishes like tacos and ceviche, red snapper, pollo con mole and other Puerto Vallarta-style dishes. Their space will accommodate 130 indoor guests and outdoor patio seating for 40.

The restaurant features a gorgeous interior with Mexican murals, neon lighting, floral patterns and an amazing back bar. They’ll be open from 4pm to 11pm Monday through Sunday to start. After a few weeks they plan on adding lunch service.

According to their website, the majority of their ingredients are sourced locally from right here in New Jersey.

You’ll find them at 5 Pearl Street in Metuchen at Metuchen Town Plaza.

They’re even offering free parking with ticket validation for the garage out back. You can even sign up on their website for $10 off your first visit.

With over 1,000 different tequilas, you'll probably be back.

