Second NJ location of ramen restaurant to open in Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD — Having just celebrated its second anniversary in Metuchen, Menya Ramen House is planning on expanding to Bergen County, according to reports.
Ridgewood-Glen Rock Patch reported Wednesday that owner Ryan Park said the new location would tentatively be opening in February on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood.
A post on Menya Ramen House's Instagram account Tuesday indicated the restaurant will be neighbors with La Bella Pizza on the same street.
Menya's website says the "venture" began with its founders — self-described corporate hacks or has-beens — "consuming ridiculous amounts of ramen."
The Metuchen location is open for lunch and dinner six days a week, closing only on Mondays.
In addition to ramen dishes, menu offerings include appetizers, desserts, and corporate catering availability.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
