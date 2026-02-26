Hi, my name is EJ and I am an accidental waver!

I had an embarrassing moment at Aldi this week — I saw a woman smiling and waving, so I smiled big and waved right back… and she just stared at me like I was completely unhinged. Turns out, she was greeting the person behind me. I stood there holding my cart, questioning every social skill I’ve ever had.

And here’s the thing — I didn’t do a small wave. I committed. Full hand. Big smile. Eye contact. I might as well have shouted, “HEY GIRL!” across produce.

Instead, she looked at me like I had just tried to join her family reunion.

I did what any self-respecting New Jerseyan would do: pretended I meant to adjust my hair and aggressively inspected a display of off-brand ginger ale that kinda looks like Canada Dry...like it contained the secrets of the universe.

But accidental waving is just the gateway embarrassment. It’s the flagship event. Once you start noticing, you realize daily life is basically a series of low-stakes humiliations we all agree not to talk about.

Everyday social anxiety moments we all experience in New Jersey

Take the “you too” reflex. The waitress drops your food and says, “Enjoy your meal.” And without consulting your brain, your mouth says, “You too.” You sit there immediately aware that she will not, in fact, be enjoying your eggplant parm. You consider leaving the state.

Or the automatic doors at ShopRite that don’t open fast enough. You confidently approach like you’re entering a WWE arena. The doors stay closed. Now you’re shuffling forward in tiny steps like maybe the sensor just needs reassurance. Someone behind you is definitely watching.

And nothing bonds strangers in New Jersey like the push/pull door betrayal. You pull. It says PUSH. You push. It says PULL. Our lobby here at the station has an intersection of three glass doors that clearly say PUSH or PULL, and daily I end up doing the opposite. Just hoping someone from the newsroom is not watching … judging.

New Jersey driving etiquette and the four-way stop wave-off

Driving is no safer.

The four-way stop wave-off is its own social experiment. You wave someone through. They wave you through. Now you’re both inching forward, smiling too hard, stuck in a politeness standoff while a line of cars builds behind you on one of NJ’s countless county roads. Eventually someone guns it just to end the suffering.

At work, it’s the name panic. You’ve worked with this person for six months. You’ve had the hallway stop-and-chat. You’ve emailed. You’ve split an appetizer at a work lunch. And suddenly you need to introduce them.

“And this is… this is… my good friend…”

Their name is gone. Evaporated. You briefly consider faking a coughing fit.

Then there’s self-checkout. The machine calmly announces, “Unexpected item in bagging area,” like it’s accusing you of organized crime. You freeze. The attendant walks over. You start explaining your entire purchase history like you’re under oath.

The spotlight effect: why small embarrassing moments feel huge

Why do these tiny moments hit so hard?

Psychologists call it the “spotlight effect,” a term popularized by researchers at Cornell University — the idea that we wildly overestimate how much other people notice our behavior. We think the whole store saw the wave. In reality, most people are too busy wondering if they just said “you too” to notice yours.

But in the moment? It feels cinematic. Like the Aldi produce section has gone silent and a camera is zooming in while you question every life decision that led to this wave.

Here’s the truth: everyone is an accidental waver at some point. Everyone has pushed a pull door. Everyone has replayed a three-second interaction at 3:17 a.m. like it’s breaking news. You wake up, you think, why did I say that?

So if you see me in public and I wave at you with a little too much confidence, just wave back. Even if it wasn’t meant for me.

We’re all just out here trying to buy groceries and maintain dignity.

And some days, we only get one of those things.