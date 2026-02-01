All my life I’ve been a very social person — and so is my wife. We’ve been lucky to have a pretty big group of friends, the kind where getting together didn’t require much planning. Especially with our neighborhood friends, it was as simple as a group text. Someone would throw it out there and before you knew it, we were meeting up. Sometimes multiple times a week.

We’d have a few beers, watch sports, argue over whether the Giants or Eagles ruined our Sundays, talk about whatever TV show everyone was into, complain about work, and swap stories about what was going on around town. And yeah, occasionally gossip about other friends. Politics never came up. Until it did.

How politics and changing priorities quietly reshaped adult friendships

Over time, the group got smaller. I don’t think it was purely because of political discussions, but they certainly didn’t help. Other factors crept in too. Little by little, the times we all got together became further apart. The group splintered. Schedules changed. Priorities shifted. Life happened.

At one point I asked a friend about it, and he gave a simple answer that stuck with me: “Everything runs its course.”

I still love getting together with friends, and I won’t lie — it makes me sad that it doesn’t happen nearly as often as it used to. That feeling got me wondering whether this was just us… or if it was part of something bigger.

Why middle-aged adults and empty nesters are socializing less

Turns out, it is.

Research shows adults — especially middle-aged people and empty nesters — are spending less time socializing than they did even 10 or 15 years ago. And it’s not just one reason. Going out has gotten expensive. What used to be a couple beers and some wings now feels like a night you have to budget for. A lot of people are trying to live healthier, drinking less or calling it a night earlier. And the truth is, we don’t have the same energy we did years ago.

There’s also comfort. Staying home is easier. Streaming replaced gathering. Texting replaced dropping by. And once the pandemic taught us how to be homebodies, some of those habits stuck. Add in today’s political climate — where even casual conversations can feel tense — and it’s easy to see how friendships drift without anyone meaning for them to.

Making the effort: why adult friendships still matter more than ever

That doesn’t mean friendships stop mattering. In fact, experts say they may matter more as we get older — even if maintaining them takes more effort than a quick “you around?” text.

So that’s where I land. I’m going to keep making the effort. The group may not be as big as it once was and that’s ok. “Everything runs its course.” Well, maybe… but with a slight course change, you can travel with those that matter most through this life a bit farther — and in a more meaningful way.

