🚨 Three men are charged in connection to a North Jersey home invasion

🚨 They dressed up as Amazon delivery drivers to trick the victim, officials say

🚨 The homeowner was hit in the face with a pistol

NORTH ARLINGTON — A trio of men posed as Amazon delivery drivers to break into a North Jersey house while the homeowner was there, according to authorities.

Jazmir Carter, 25, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and Michael Carter, 26, are each charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree armed burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and fourth-degree aggravated assault along with conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Jazmir Carter (Essex County jail) Jazmir Carter (Essex County jail) loading...

Ameer Holcomb, 42, of Newark is charged with first-degree armed robbery, second-degree armed burglary, third-degree theft, and conspiracy offenses.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the three men broke into a North Arlington home on Feb. 21.

Police were called to the victim's home around 9:30 a.m. and found the homeowner had been pistol-whipped.

Ameer Holcomb (Essex County jail) Ameer Holcomb (Essex County jail) loading...

The trio posed as Amazon delivery drivers to get the victim to open their door and then forced their way inside, according to officials. They then took cash, sneakers, and jewelry before fleeing.

Jazmir Carter and Holcomb were arrested in their home municipalities on Friday. Michael Carter was already in custody at Essex County jail on prior charges. Prosecutors filed the recent charges against the three men on Friday as well.

Michael Carter (Essex County jail) Michael Carter (Essex County jail) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.