NORTH ARLINGTON -- A New Jersey man is accused of shooting at his ride share driver and stealing their car before being found, shot himself, and arrested by police in North Arlington earlier this month, according to authorities.

Authorities say just before 4:00 PM on June 14th, Emmanuel Etienne, 42, of Bayonne was sitting in the back of a ride-share which was driving Belleville Turnpike near Kearny Avenue. Etienne, according to prosecutors, fired a gun at the driver but missed. Prosecutors then say the driver left the vehicle following the gunshot, and Etienne then stole the car and sped away from the scene.

The stolen car was located by police about an hour later in North Arlington near Porete Avenue, according to authorities. Police proceeded to shoot Etienne; he was then taken to a local hospital to treat his gunshot wound before being released into police custody, prosecutors day.

Etienne faces charges including attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose(s), and unlawful possession of a handgun. The incident remains under investigation and it is unknown which ride-share company was associated with the driver and their vehicle.

