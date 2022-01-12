North Arlington, NJ dad charged in 2-month-old daughter’s murder

NORTH ARLINGTON — A 27-year-old borough man has been charged with murder, stemming from his newborn daughter’s death from injuries suffered last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

North Arlington police received a 911 call on Dec. 23 around 6:30 p.m., from a resident of 505 Schuyler Ave. who said that their 2-month-old daughter was not breathing.

The infant was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and investigators determined that Aaron Medrano had caused injuries that led to his baby’s hospitalization.

The newborn, referred to by her initials “G.M.,” specifically had suffered brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhaging, as well as broken ribs (new and healing detected) and a broken femur as a result of being shaken, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

A week later, he was initially arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

505 Schuyler Avenue, North Arlington (Google street view)

The infant’s mother, 25-year-old Patricia Artese, was also arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Both parents are unemployed, according to Musella.

On Jan. 5, the newborn died from her injuries and Medrano was arrested again, a week later.

He now faces two counts of first-degree murder and was being held in Bergen County Jail, pending his first court appearance in Hackensack.

7 things NJ should ban right now

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.