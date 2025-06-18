Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Man steals ride-share, arrested after being shot by police

NORTH ARLINGTON -- A New Jersey man is accused of shooting at his ride share driver and stealing their car before being found, shot himself, and arrested by police in North Arlington earlier this month, according to authorities.

Authorities say just before 4 p.m. on June 14, Emmanuel Etienne, 42, of Bayonne was sitting in the back of a ride-share which was driving along the Belleville Turnpike close to Kearny Avenue. Etienne, according to prosecutors, fired a gun at the driver but missed. Prosecutors then say the driver left the vehicle following the gunshot, and Etienne then stole the car and sped away from the scene.

The stolen car was located by police about an hour later in North Arlington near Porete Avenue, according to authorities.

Ibn Lloyd charged with animal cruelty and drug and weapons offenses.

NEWARK — He wasn’t just a repeat-offending drug dealer pushing narcotics next to a school, authorities say; he was also a breeder unleashing vicious animals onto the streets of his city.

State prosecutors are coming down hard on an accused operator of a drug production facility who’s also been charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

The evidence against Ibn Lloyd, 38, includes multiple social media accounts where he posted deranged videos of his inbred pit bulls killing a red-tailed hawk and a cat.

Inexplicably, the cruel videos remained visible on the platforms of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday, six months after they were first posted.

Dover NJ cop admits to sharing child sex abuse materials

A police officer in Morris County has confessed to sharing more than 100 child sexual abuse materials on a popular messaging app.

Anthony Kelly, 37, of the Ledgewood area of Roxbury, has been suspended without pay from the Dover Township Police Department since his arrest last year.

Over a four-month span last year, investigators detailed distribution of over 100 items from an account on the instant messaging application Kik, between July and October 2024.

Delaney Hall in Newark, Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon

NEWARK — The third of four escapees from the Delaney Hall ICE facility has been captured as the FBI increases the reward for information leading to the final arrest.

The FBI announced Tuesday morning that Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was in custody but did not disclose details about his arrest.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon of Colombia. His last address was in Newark but he has ties to Queens.

What is closed and when in NJ for Juneteenth this year

What is closed and when in NJ for Juneteenth this year (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, delivering the news to an estimated 250,000 people still enslaved that they were actually free.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in fall 2020 to declare the third Friday of every June as a paid state holiday.

The federal holiday will be observed this year on Thursday, June 19.

New Jersey's 2025 Juneteenth holiday will be observed on Friday, June 20.

Read the article to find out what's open and what's closed tomorrow and Friday.

