On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, delivering the news to an estimated 250,000 people still enslaved that they were actually free.

The announcement was made months after the Civil War had ended and over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth was first recognized in Texas as a state holiday in 1980.

Juneteenth means some closures in NJ this year

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in fall 2020 to declare the third Friday of every June as a paid state holiday.

Then in June 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed each June 19 as a federal holiday.

The federal holiday will be observed this year on Thursday, June 19.

New Jersey's 2025 Juneteenth holiday will be observed on Friday, June 20.

Juneteenth means some closures in NJ this year

Who gets work off for Juneteenth in NJ?

State government offices are closed and state employees have the day off.

Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, most county offices also will be closed, though it appears that which day varies.

Monmouth County observes it on June 19, according to its website.

Both Atlantic County and Ocean County websites says county offices will be closed on Friday, June 20.

Juneteenth in NJ what is closed and when

What about public libraries?

Even county-run library systems have varied observations for Juneteenth.

The Somerset County Library System has about half of its municipal locations closed and the other half remain open on Thursday, June 19.

Monmouth County Libraries are closed on Thursday, June 19.

On Friday, June 20, the library systems in Burlington County, Camden County, Mercer County, Morris County are all closed for the holiday.

Will municipal offices be open for Juneteenth?

Local government is at their own discretion — as one example, Union Township has announced its office will be closed along with the state holiday on Friday.

In New Jersey, private employers are not required by state law to provide any holidays as paid (or unpaid) days off.

Most employers observe at least six paid holidays, according to employee benefits experts.

Will there be school on Juneteenth?

Public schools are not automatically off with the state holiday.

Will there be mail service on Juneteenth?

There will be no regular mail delivery service, except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and Holiday Same Day Package Delivery, on Thursday, June 19, as the U.S. Post Office observes Juneteenth.

As for other deliveries, both UPS and FedEx remain open for Juneteenth.

Can I do banking on Juneteenth?

National banks and the financial markets are both closed on Thursday, June 19, as Juneteenth is a Federal Reserve holiday.

What about courts in NJ?

All federal Courts will be closed on Thursday, while state courts will be closed on Friday, with an except in both cases for emergency hearings.

How about the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and Juneteenth?

All MVC offices will be closed June 20 this year, while the NJMVC.gov website will stay active for online transactions and business.

What other services might be impacted in NJ by the Juneteenth holiday?

Public transportation will run on a regular schedule, including NJ Transit and PATH services.

There have been no grocery store or large retail closures announced for the holiday in NJ.

