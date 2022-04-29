Blood splatters cars in North Arlington, NJ parking garage —how?

NORTH ARLINGTON — How did several cars parked in a municipal parking lot get blood spattered on them?

That's the mystery faced by Bergen County law enforcement after the blood was found Thursday at the North Arlington municipal garage on Ridge Road. The origin appears to be a pool of blood on the sidewalk in front of the garage, North Arlington Police told NBC 4 New York.

But there's no video surveillance in the garage and no reports of any humans or animals being struck in the immediate area of the garage.

Three or four vehicles were affected including a white Mercedes SUV and a silver Honda, according to NorthJersey.com.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office referred questions on Friday to North Arlington who did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

