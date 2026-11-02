There is something special about coming home, especially when you’re celebrating a mission that has helped change thousands of lives.

On Friday, November 20, Bridge Women’s Center will host its 2026 Homecoming Gala at Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, returning to the very place where its remarkable journey began.

I’m honored to serve as the keynote speaker for an organization that puts its beliefs into action every day, helping women facing unplanned pregnancies with compassion, practical resources, and real alternatives.

The organization provides free pregnancy services and compassionate care for New Jersey women and families.

Since launching its first mobile medical unit in 2020, Bridge Women’s Center has worked to bring free, confidential pregnancy services directly into communities throughout New Jersey.

The organization offers pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, material assistance, referrals, and ongoing support for mothers and families.

The results are extraordinary. More than 2,000 babies have been saved through its work.

Thousands of families have received practical assistance, and hundreds of women and men have made decisions to embrace the Christian faith.

Behind every one of those numbers is a human story.

A mother who needed encouragement. A father who needed guidance. A family that needed someone to step forward and help.

That’s what makes this organization so important: giving women real choices and real support.

Photo by Artied Mjeshtri on Unsplash Photo by Artied Mjeshtri on Unsplash

Supporting Life Through Action

I’ve long believed that supporting life means doing more than simply speaking out against abortion. It means standing alongside women and families, particularly when they’re facing difficult circumstances.

That means offering genuine choices, meaningful assistance, and a community willing to help.

Bridge Women’s Center demonstrates that commitment through action.

Its mission is grounded in a simple but powerful principle: Protecting life and caring for women are not competing priorities.

They belong together.

At a time when abortion policy continues to generate fierce political and cultural debate, organizations like Bridge Women’s Center remind us that compassion and personal responsibility can make an enormous difference.

Women deserve to know that an unplanned pregnancy does not mean they have to face the future alone. Families deserve access to organizations that will help them navigate the challenges ahead.

This year’s gala marks six years since Bridge Women’s Center began bringing its services into New Jersey communities.

The evening will celebrate the mothers, fathers, children, and families whose lives have been touched by the organization, while raising funds to continue and expand its mission.

For supporters of the pro-life movement, it’s an opportunity to do something tangible: help provide the resources that allow women to choose life with confidence and support.

Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash

Join Us November 20

I’m proud to stand with Bridge Women’s Center and the dedicated volunteers, staff members, donors, and community partners who make this work possible.

I’m looking forward to joining them for an evening celebrating life, faith, family, and the power of helping our neighbors. Join Us November 20

Bridge Women’s Center 2026 Homecoming Gala

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, New Jersey

Attire: Semi-formal/cocktail

RSVP Deadline: November 13, 2026

Sponsorship opportunities include individual and couple sponsorships, tables of 10, and advertising in the gala program.

Program advertising starts at $150, and proceeds will support Bridge Women’s Center’s ongoing work providing free pregnancy services, practical resources, and compassionate care throughout New Jersey.

For tickets, sponsorship information, and additional details, visit BridgeWomensCenter.com.

You can also contact the organization at info@bridgewomenscenter.com or 732-479-0577.

Let’s celebrate the lives saved, the families strengthened, and the important work still ahead.

I hope to see you there.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈