If you’re a Jonas Brothers fan, you’ll be a "Sucker" for this.

No more of this "Cake By the Ocean" nonsense, what about ice cream?

If you want to steer clear of "Burning Up" during the warm weather, you’ll want to stop by Friendly’s for the New Jersey based band’s delicious collaboration.

Jonas Brothers Light the Empire State Building to Celebrate 20 Years and to Kickoff JONASCON Weekend in Partnership with iHeartMedia Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust loading...

Celebrating their 20th anniversary of being a band, the Jonas Brothers have joined forces with Friendly’s Ice Cream, making their own Neapolitan-like ice cream carton.



Read More: This donut shop was just ranked tops in New Jersey

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

You remember the single carton that contained sections of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream?

This is their version of that.

Friendly's has been part of our story from the very beginning," said the Jonas Brothers.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It's where we shared some of our earliest moments as brothers and musicians.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas Andy Kropa/Invision/AP loading...

Launching this ice cream flavor as we celebrate 20 years feels like coming full circle.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The flavors include Kevin’s Coffee Cookie Crumble, Joe’s Chocolate Marshmallow Swirl, and Nick’s Vanilla.

Quick side note: Nick, no shade, I’ve grown up with your work, I have a great amount of respect but… “Nick’s Vanilla?”

How much work was put into that? To reference a musical you previously starred in, this really feels like “how to succeed in ice cream without really trying.”

"The Last Five Years" Broadway Opening Night CJ Rivera/Invision/AP loading...

Nick, I take it back, I actually love vanilla ice cream, I just think it’s a funny name. Also, I know you’re not reading this, so I don’t actually feel that bad.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The various ice cream flavors are side-by-side in a 48oz tub.

By creating a flavor that represents each brother's unique personality, we're giving fans a delicious way to connect with Joe, Kevin, and Nick, as they celebrate this major milestone,” said senior director of marketing at Dairy Farmers of America, Sharon Springborn.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

For more information on where to get a taste of the Jo Bro’s 20th anniversary collaboration with Friend’y’s, check out their website.

Pictures from the Jonas Brothers Concert in Nampa 2023 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Disney Stars Who Dated Each Other Below, discover the most iconic Disney couples, including pairs you may have forgotten about! Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

Top 10 Disney-Inspired Baby Names Below, discover the 10 most popular baby names inspired by beloved Disney characters. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.