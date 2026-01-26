This weekend was the perfect kind of winter weekend—the kind that practically demands staying inside, eating snacks you don’t want to admit to later, and finally catching up on TV and movies. Last week I wrote about 15 classic TV shows set in New Jersey, from The Sopranos to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This weekend, my viewing jumped to the present day, with a recent movie and a limited series—and of course, both had strong Jersey connections.

From Jersey TV classics to modern New Jersey–connected streaming picks

Saturday night we finally watched Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. It’s now on Hulu, which made things a whole lot easier. Originally, we planned to see it in theaters when it opened back in October. As you probably know by now, it kind of stiffed at the box office and wasn’t in theaters very long, so we waited it out and streamed it.

Springsteen rose to fame when I was in high school in the 1970s, and I’ve been a fan ever since. Everything in our society feels divisive these days—and Bruce is no exception—but I can still separate the music from the politics, so I’m still very much a fan.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

A Bruce Springsteen movie focused on Nebraska and mental health

What I found most interesting is that out of all the eras of Springsteen’s career, the movie focuses on the period from the end of The River tour through the writing and recording of Nebraska. That album has always had a special place for me—I was lucky enough to play it on WPST the day it was released in 1982.

The photography in the film perfectly matches the mood of Nebraska. The movie looks the way the album sounds—dark, spare, lonely, and raw. My real “ah-ha” moment was realizing that this movie isn’t just about the making of a classic album. It’s really about Bruce’s mental health and the mental health of his father. If you grew up with Springsteen’s music and dealt with any mental health issues in your family, this movie is going to hit close to home—assuming you can put politics aside for 119 minutes.

Asbury Park, Jersey Shore grit, and a familiar TV cast

Jeremy Allen White does a great job portraying a thirty-something Bruce, and he sings surprisingly well too. His version of Bruce is very close in mood and temperament to Carmy from The Bear: intense creativity, emotional distance, and a real struggle to open up to the people who love him. Strong supporting performances come from Stephen Graham (who you’ll recognize from Jersey-set Boardwalk Empire) and Jeremy Strong from Succession. And of course, Asbury Park is very much a star of the film. If you’re a Bruce fan—or even a former one—and can put the politics aside, it’s worth watching.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Andy Kropa/Invision/AP loading...

James A. Garfield, Monmouth County, and another unexpected Jersey link

We also watched Death by Lightning, a limited series that covers the election and presidency of James A. Garfield, his anti-corruption and pro-civil-rights stance, and how his path tragically crossed with Charles Guiteau, the deluded admirer who ultimately assassinated him. The Jersey connections here include Michael Shannon (also from Boardwalk Empire) and the fact that Garfield died in Monmouth County shortly after he was shot. The standout performance belongs to Matthew Macfadyen—yes, Tom from Succession—who delivers a truly compelling turn.

With a possible nor’easter (Dan will keep you updated) in the forecast this weekend, you may want to add both of these to your Jersey winter-storm binge-watch list. Stay warm, stay inside, and let New Jersey continue doing what it does best—showing up everywhere.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker





