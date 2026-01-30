⚖️ An Asbury Park teen now faces attempted murder charges tied to a deadly 2025 shooting

‍⚖️ Prosecutors say the teen fired shots moments after a fatal shooting at the same location

‍⚖️ Police continue to search for the alleged gunman responsible for the homicide

ASBURY PARK — More serious charges have now been filed against a Monmouth County teenager involved in a shooting last fall.

Grand jury indicts Asbury Park teen on attempted murder charges

A grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Calvin Joseph, 18, of Asbury Park, for a shooting in the city in September 2025, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Friday.

Joseph is now charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Deadly Monmouth Avenue shooting left one man dead

On Thursday, Sept. 11, members of the Asbury Park Police Department found two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Monmouth Avenue.

The first victim, Tyshan Small, 37, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The second unidentified male was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.

Prosecutors say two separate shootings occurred at same location

An investigation determined that Jerod Jones, 32, of Neptune City, was the person responsible for Small’s murder and the shooting of the other man.

Jones remains a fugitive at this time, Santiago said.

However, moments after the initial shooting by Jones, a second shots-fired incident took place at the same location, Santiago said.

Teen accused in second shots-fired incident

Investigators determined that Joseph was the person responsible for the second shooting. There were no injuries involved.

Joseph was arrested a day later, on Sept. 12, and initially charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Jerod Jones is urged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 800-533-7443 or the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

