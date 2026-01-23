On Sunday, March 8, 2026, the annual Asbury Park Saint Patrick’s Day Parade steps off with Grand Marshal former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

I am thrilled that the Asbury Park parade committee named Kim Guadagno the Grand Marshal.

Kim is now President and CEO of the Mercy Center in Asbury Park. The Mercy Center provides caring services to the poor in the greater Asbury Park area.

Under Kim’s leadership, a strong Board of Directors and the Sisters of Mercy, the Mercy Center has grown to widely help and shelter those homeless in a new warming center that used to occupy the Walgreens on Main Street in Asbury Park.

The Mercy Center provides a warming center for a place for people with disabilities who are homeless to receive a warm bed, food, and services to help them empower them to get back into the mainstream of life.

Programs are available at The Mercy Center to educate, empower, and enrich those less fortunate.

Kim served as New Jersey’s first Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State from 2010 through 2018. In 2019 Kim became the President and CEO of Fulfill, which was formerly known as The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

Kim is a friend of mine, and as a former Grand Marshal of the Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade I am thrilled to welcome her to the Grand Marshal’s club. She is so deserving.

I first met Kim many years ago when we were both volunteering for Holiday Express, a terrific 501 c3 charity. Kim is a very giving person and has dedicated her life to helping those in need.

Along with Kim, I will also be in the St Patrick’s Day Parade, which will include marching bands, floats, traditional and nontraditional acts, bag pipers, and parade goers' favorite, the mummers will also be there.

I enjoy this parade so much and I am thrilled to see the growth that this parade has had over the years. Mark your calendars and join me Sunday, March 8th, 2026, at the Asbury Park St. Patricks’ Day Parade

For more information, please follow the links below:

For The Mercy Center

For The Asbury Park Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

