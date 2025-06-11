☑️ NJ congressman raises questions about Sandy Hook

☑️ He says information has been blocked from reaching Congress

☑️ 2 million people visit the Gateway National Recreation Area every year

Is Sandy Hook in trouble?

A congressman representing the Jersey Shore says it could be and is demanding answers from Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, 6th District, is concerned about what he calls “historically low staffing” and “dangerous staffing shortages” at Sandy Hook in the Gateway National Recreation Area.

As the summer tourism is about to kick in, Pallone said the Interior Department has failed to hire needed lifeguards, maintenance staff, and other essential personnel.

The Democrat said the National Park Service unit has been forbidden from speaking to congressional offices. Information has been blocked from reaching Congress about new staffing policies, Pallone revealed in a letter to Burgum.

View from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse at the Gateway National Recreation Area View from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse at the Gateway National Recreation Area (Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media) loading...

A 'vacuum of information'

Among the specific questions posed by Pallone in the letter dated June 9 are a comparison of staff at Gateway for 2025 compared to 2024, what beaches will be open during the summer season, whether proper staffing is for maintaining facilities, and whether staff is assigned to collect admission.

"This vacuum of information has created confusion and concern in our community. My constituents and the two million other Americans that visit Sandy Hook for a respite from the summer heat and from their busy lives deserve to know whether the park is ready to accept visitors for safe recreation," Pallone said in his letter. "The high levels of visitation that Sandy Hook experiences in the summer months are why the park needs to be fully staffed with year-round and seasonal employees."

Sandy Hook Lighthouse Sandy Hook Lighthouse (National Park Service) loading...

June 30 deadline

Pallone is also concerned about potential drownings if there is no full lifeguard coverage. The agency said it would hire up to 7,700 seasonal positions this year, which is higher than the three-year average of 6,350 seasonal workers. The Park Service has about 20,000 employees.

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Interior said that the office does not comment on correspondence from members of Congress but takes all correspondence seriously and "carefully reviews each matter."

