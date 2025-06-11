Exploding vehicle with dead body blamed for Mount Laurel house fire
🔥 Firefighters noticed a vehicle with a dead body near a house fire
🔥 Neighbors say the vehicle backed out of a driveway across the street
🔥 It exploded upon impact with the house across the street
MOUNT LAUREL — A garage fire at a home in Mount Laurel was the result of a bizarre fatal vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon.
Mount Laurel police said firefighters responding to a fire on Diston Court just before 5 p.m. also saw a vehicle with a dead person. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and found all the residents.
The crash and fire remain under investigation but the burning vehicle fire is considered to have started the fire. Officials did not describe the make and model of the vehicle.
Teslas in driveway damaged
Neighbors told 6 ABC Action News that a man backed out of his driveway and crashed into the garage across the street. The car exploded upon impact. Two Teslas in the driveway were also damaged, according to the neighbor.
Iliya Rezvine, who identified himself as the homeowner, told 6 ABC Action News one of his dogs was found hiding under a table. Neighbors rescued two others.
The identity of the person inside the vehicle was not disclosed.
