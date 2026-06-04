⚠️ A Jersey City man was sentenced for his role in warehouse thefts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

➡️ Prosecutors said the crew stole about $270,000 in laptops, perfume and liquor.

🔴 Three co-defendants have also pleaded guilty for their heist roles.

A Hudson County man gets four years in prison for targeting warehouses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania with a crew and stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars in merchandise.

In January, Derek Spivey pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to conspiring to transport stolen goods and violating conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction for firearm possession as a felon.

The 38-year-old Spivey was also sentenced to an additional eight-months for violating his supervised release, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Camden federal court (Google Maps) Camden federal court (Google Maps) loading...

The theft crew targeted warehouses in two states

Spivey and his brother, Jamil Bethea, both of Jersey City, as well as Jamal Reid and Rasheed Sharpe worked together with others last year to burglarize trailers at logistics warehouses in both states.

Some of the New Jersey activity, including planning, took place in Burlington, Somerset, and Morris Counties, according to investigators.

As part of the operation, the crew stole $50,000 of U.S. Department of Defense laptops from a Pennsylvania warehouse in January 2025, federal prosecutors said.

Liquor and perfume stolen in PA and NJ

In March 2025, the crew stole $200,000 of high-end perfume from a Pennsylvania warehouse and $20,000 of liquor from a New Jersey warehouse in Pine Brook, investigators said.

Spivey and his fellow thieves then used a rented box truck to transport the stolen goods through New Jersey, for the purpose of selling them.

Prison cell (Marina Nezhinkay, Getty Stock) Prison cell (Marina Nezhinkay, Getty Stock) loading...

Other members of the crew await sentencing

Bethea, Reid, and Sharpe previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the operation.

Sharpe, of Egg Harbor Township, was previously sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Bethea and Reid, of Galloway Township, are set to be sentenced later this year.

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