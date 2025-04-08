NJ woman, 26, charged with hiring Tinder hitman to murder her ex, a Philly cop

🔻NJ woman dated PA officer

🔻 Offers cash to have ex, his teen killed

🔻 Woman arrested with first ‘payment’

A 26-year-old Camden County woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she hired a hitman to kill a Philadelphia police officer she dated, as well as his 19-year-old daughter.

On Friday, Jaclyn Diiorio, of Runnemede, was arrested after flashing $500 cash to a person she thought she was giving a down payment to “off” her 57-year-old ex and his teen, police said.

Diiorio connected with the purported killer — a confidential police informant — on the Tinder dating app on March 31, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

They met at a local Wawa convenience store and exchanged more text messages and phone calls over the next few days.

On April 3, the informant told the Camden County Prosecutor's Office that Diiorio had been “adamant” about having her ex-boyfriend killed.

She offered to pay $12,000 cash, starting with a $500 first installment, police said.

By the next day, law enforcement confirmed that the targeted man was an active Philadelphia Police officer who had dated Diiorio.

He told investigators that Diiorio had been his barber, which led to their relationship.

On Aug. 3, 2024, Diiorio filed a temporary restraining order against her then-boyfriend, he told police.

He said the following month, his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail.

The restraining order was ultimately dropped and the Philadelphia officer said he ended their relationship on March 5.

Investigators prepared as their police informant set up an April 4 meeting with Diiorio in the parking lot of a Dollar General store along Black Horse Pike in Glendora.

At 6:45 p.m., the informant sat with Diiorio inside her parked white Honda Civic and the money was shown.

During her arrest by the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team, she was found to have a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.

In addition to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, Diiorio was also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree possession of a drug.

Alprazolam is the generic version of Xanax, a benzodiazepine or anti-anxiety medication.

Diiorio was being held at the Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing on Wednesday.

