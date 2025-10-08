🚨 Two Cranford high school girls killed in e-bike crash with Jeep driven by teen

CRANFORD — At the first Township Committee meeting since the deadly crash that claimed the lives of two high school girls on Sept. 29, the police chief asked the public to not speculate about the investigation.

Police Chief Matthew Nazarro, who addressed the meeting from the podium, said it is critical for the public to support the families of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas as the investigation continues.

The department has been largely silent on the incident as the Union County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation and the case involves a juvenile.

"We must emphasize the importance of refraining from speculating about the facts of this case on social media. Misinformation can spread quickly and complicate the investigation, potentially hindering the pursuit of justice," Nazarro said. "It is essential to rely on official sources for updates and factual information during this sensitive time."

The chief, however, did not address questions about authorities mishandling the case, including whether they did enough to stop the suspect from reportedly stalking and harassing one of the victim for months.

Former Cranford chief also commented on the case

Nazarro's comments came after the former chief in Cranford suggested that authorities may have mishandled the case against the teen suspect, who is the son of a retired police officer from another town and the nephew of the police chief in neighboring Westfield.

Loved ones and neighbors of Maria say she had been stalked and harassed by the suspect for months.

The suspect was initially taken into custody after fleeing the crash scene, officials said, but was released and allowed to make disturbing statements about the case and victims on a YouTube livestream. He was arrested again on Oct. 1 when prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against him.

In one video recorded days before the slayings, the suspect appears to harass Maria's family live on YouTube by ordering them a cash-on-delivery pizza, apparently as retaliation for Maria supposedly making light of the death of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who had been assassinated weeks earlier.

Frustration over juvenile justice secrecy

The chief, who has held the position since December, acknowledged the added frustration created by the juvenile justice system, which keeps certain information confidential.

"While we cannot disclose further details at this moment, we firmly believe that the thorough work of law enforcement will eventually clarify the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. It is vital that we maintain hope and trust in the process," Nazarro said.

Township Committee members and residents also offered comments on the case.

Cranford police have not commented on the investigation as the Union County Prosecutor's office is in charge of the case.

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of first-degree murder but it is not known if he is being held or if prosecutor William Daniel will waive up the charges to adult.

