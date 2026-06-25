🚗 A New Jersey man has been charged after allegedly striking a protester with his car outside Delaney Hall during a Father's Day demonstration.

✊ The woman, who traveled from Minnesota to protest outside the Newark ICE detention center, has already returned and says she'll keep demonstrating.

⚖️ Authorities filed charges days after video of the incident spread widely online, according to NJ.com.

Newark Police have charged a city man after authorities say he struck a protester with his car outside Delaney Hall in Newark during a Father's Day demonstration that drew national attention.

According to NJ.com, the 38-year-old driver has been charged in connection with Sunday's incident, which was captured on video and showed a woman being hit as a vehicle entered the immigration detention facility. The woman suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Driver charged after Delaney Hall protest incident

The protester, identified as Alex Pride by NJ.com, had traveled from Minnesota to join demonstrations outside the ICE detention center. Video circulating online showed her near the entrance to Delaney Hall before she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene, and Newark Police later filed criminal charges following an investigation into the incident. Prosecutors announced the charges several days after the collision, which quickly became another flashpoint in the ongoing demonstrations outside the Newark facility.

Protester returns to Delaney Hall

Despite being hit by the vehicle, the woman has already returned to Delaney Hall to continue protesting.

Pride said the incident has not changed her commitment to demonstrating outside the facility and plans to continue participating in protests over immigration detention.

"This is where I need to be, they don’t get to take me out because they feel like it," Pride told NJ.Com.

The Father's Day demonstration was one of several protests that have taken place outside Delaney Hall in recent weeks amid continuing controversy surrounding conditions inside the ICE detention center. Previous demonstrations have included clashes with law enforcement, arrests and competing claims from immigrant advocates and federal officials about conditions inside the facility.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

EARLIER: ICE clashes with protesters at Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark Protesters clash with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention center while demonstrating near the entrance gates, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Newark. The confrontations during this week began with a stop there by Gov. Mikie Sherrill, U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Democratic New Jersey members of Congress on Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

12 ways New Jersey is making it harder for ICE to operate With 12,000 additional officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to ramp up detention efforts this year. In New Jersey, proposed measures have been rolled out at the local, county, state and federal levels. Here's a look at what supporters have proposed as safeguards against unconstitutional actions — and what critics call hindrances to immigration enforcement. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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