🐂 Two iconic gold bull statues vanished from an Atlantic County winery

🚔 Police have been notified as the winery reviews surveillance footage and asks the public for help

🍷 The statues are central to the winery’s identity and branding, making the disappearance especially painful

HAMMONTON — A South Jersey winery is missing two bulls.

No, they’re not real, but they still mean a lot to the owners.

The iconic twin gold bull statues guarding the front driveway of Kennedy Cellars Winery, located at 839 13th Street, in Hammonton, have gone missing.

The pair of large gold-painted statues disappeared sometime between Sunday night and early Monday, according to the winery owners.

Two gold bull statues have been stolen from outside Kennedy Cellars Winery in Hammonton (Google Street View) Two gold bull statues have been stolen from outside Kennedy Cellars Winery in Hammonton (Google Street View) loading...

Hammonton police notified as winery searches for clues

“We have contacted the local police, we will be checking with neighbors and their cameras, and hope to discover how our boys vanished,” they wrote on the winery’s Facebook page.

Iconic statues central to Kennedy Cellars brand and visitor experience

The statues are a central part of the winery’s brand, which features the bull on its bottles and throughout the facility, Fox 29 reported.

“When we got here and they were gone was pretty shocked, why, in the middle of a cold cold winter night to do that I found that somewhat ridiculous,” Chief Operating Officer, Ivan Olmedo told Fox 29.

The bulls have always welcomed visitors. They are part of the wine experience at Kennedy Cellars Winery.

Two gold bull statues have been stolen from outside Kennedy Cellars Winery in Hammonton (Kennedy Cellars via Facebook/Google Street View)) Two gold bull statues have been stolen from outside Kennedy Cellars Winery in Hammonton (Kennedy Cellars via Facebook/Google Street View)) loading...

Owners hope missing bull statues were taken as a prank

Olmedo said he hopes this is just a prank and wants the statues returned.

Anyone with information about the disappearance can reach out to the winery by email or by calling them at (609) 941-2000.

Over the last several decades, Kennedy Cellars has become the region’s premier winemaking school, teaching wine enthusiasts both the art and science of creating their own award-winning wines, according to the website.

“Today, after years of perfecting the winemaking process and partnering with many of the world’s greatest vineyards and vintners, Kennedy Cellars is known as one of the region’s leading and most intimate wineries,” the website reads.

