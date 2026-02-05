🚔 A NJ corrections officer is accused of smuggling drugs into a Delaware prison as part of a racketeering scheme involving an inmate and an outside accomplice

💊 Investigators seized narcotics after witnessing a parking lot drug deal tied to the prison smuggling operation

⚖️ All three suspects face multiple felony charges, including bribery, organized crime and promoting prison contraband

A New Jersey corrections officer has been charged with smuggling drugs into a Delaware prison.

The officer, Rashod Hull, 34, of Pemberton, is one of three people charged with racketeering and related felony charges following a multi-agency investigation into a prison drug smuggling operation, according to Delaware State Police.

Investigation targets corruption inside Howard R. Young prison

On January 16, the Delaware Department of Correction contacted state police regarding a possible drug smuggling operation involving a correctional officer and an inmate at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, Hull accepted payments from an inmate named Isaiah Boykin, of Wilmington, in exchange for delivering drugs into the prison, investigators said.

Detectives also learned that Hull worked with a third accomplice, Autumn James, 35, of Conowingo, Maryland, to complete the drug exchange.

Peoples Plaza Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware (Google Street View) Peoples Plaza Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware (Google Street View) loading...

Parking lot drug deal leads to arrests and seizure of K2, opioids

On Sunday, February 1, detectives went to Peoples Plaza Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware, where they witnessed a drug sale going down in the parking lot between Hull and James.

The two were arrested, and a search of their possessions revealed approximately 264 doses of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana), 24.25 grams of suspected remifentanil, and 27 strips of suspected suboxone.

A search warrant of James’ home unveiled more evidence linking her to the Delaware investigation.

Rashod Hull (Delaware State Police) Rashod Hull (Delaware State Police) loading...

Racketeering, bribery and prison contraband charges filed

Hull was arraigned and is in the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $132,000 secured bond, and charged with the following offenses.

Official Misconduct Position Used to Engage in Criminal Conduct (Felony) – 5 counts

Organized Crime and Racketeering (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Receiving a Bribe – Public Servant Agrees to Accept Benefit (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

“Illegal and illicit contraband poses a risk to the safety, health, and well-being of correctional staff, visitors, and incarcerated individuals. The DOC remains vigilant to counter this threat with significant tools at our disposal to root out and stop contraband flow, whatever the source,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor.

Autumn James (Delaware State Police) Autumn James (Delaware State Police) loading...

James was arraigned and released after posting a $70,000 secured bond. She is charged with the following offenses.

Organized Crime and Racketeering (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Bribery – Confer Benefit Upon Public Servant Thereby Influencing Actions (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Isaiah Boykin (Delaware State Police) Isaiah Boykin (Delaware State Police) loading...

On February 3, Boykin was also arraigned and remains in prison on a $640,000 cash bond, charged with the following offenses.

Organized Crime and Racketeering (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Bribery – Confer Benefit Upon Public Servant Thereby Influencing Actions (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

“We appreciate the strong support from our law enforcement partners in this effort. We will continue to reinforce our high standards of conduct and integrity and hold individuals fully accountable to those standards,” Taylor said.

