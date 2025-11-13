New Jersey Drivers Say New Yorkers Are the Worst—But We’re Not Exactly Honking Our Own Horns

🚗 The Eternal Rivalry: Garden State vs. Empire State Drivers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — If there’s one thing that unites us as New Jersey drivers, it’s our collective eye-roll at anyone with New York (or Pennsylvania) plates. According to a new Rutgers–Eagleton Poll, a full 33% of New Jersey voters say New York drivers are the absolute worst on the road.

But here’s the twist: 22% of New Jerseyans also ranked themselves as the worst drivers. It’s a mix of road rage and self-awareness that feels—well—very Jersey.

“It’s on brand for us,” said Jessica Roman, director of data management and analysis at the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling. “New Jerseyans love to poke fun at themselves—but only they’re allowed to do it.”

😡 Turnpike Diplomacy: Who’s Really the Problem?

Behind New York and New Jersey, Pennsylvania (14%) and Florida (10%) drivers earned the next spots on the “worst driver” leaderboard. Rounding out the list were Massachusetts (5%), California (4%), and Connecticut (2%)—because apparently, Nutmeggers drive too politely to be noticed.

Partisanship, gender, race, and income didn’t change much about who New Jerseyans love to hate. Everyone, it seems, agrees that New Yorkers drive like they’re auditioning for Fast & Furious: Midtown Drift.

️ 🚘 Red vs. Blue (and Yellow Cabs): Politics Behind the Wheel

The poll found some surprising traffic patterns in how voters assign blame. Republicans (29%) and independents (23%) are more likely than Democrats (14%) to say New Jersey drivers are the worst. Democrats, on the other hand, were more likely to point fingers southward, declaring Florida drivers (17%) the biggest menace on the road.

Among those with less formal education, New York (30%) and New Jersey (29%) drivers were basically neck and neck in bad behavior—a bumper-to-bumper race for worst driving bragging rights.

♥ In the End, It’s All Just Jersey Love

At the end of the day, most of us understand that traffic frustration is just part of our state’s DNA. Whether it’s cutting someone off to make the exit or speeding up to prevent anyone from merging, it’s all part of the rhythm of life on the roads we love to hate.

And while we might gripe about New Yorkers, isn't there a certain comfort in the chaos? After all, as one poll respondent joked, “If everyone else drove better, how would we know we were home?”

