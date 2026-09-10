Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium (@LtGovCaldwellNJ ) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (L) and Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a World Cup match at MetLife Stadium (@LtGovCaldwellNJ )

🔎 Gov. Mikie Sherrill still will not confirm or deny an investigation involving Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell.

⚖️ Caldwell has denied allegations raised in an anonymous complaint, while an outside law firm has been examining the claims.

🏛️ Questions remain about Caldwell's duties — including assuming the powers of governor when Sherrill leaves New Jersey.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is sticking to the script when it comes to questions surrounding Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell.

Asked again Wednesday about reports of an outside investigation into allegations involving Caldwell, Sherrill would not even confirm that an investigation is underway. She also refused to mention Caldwell by name.

"I'm not going to confirm or deny whether there's an ongoing investigation," Sherrill said during a visit to a pizzeria in Woodbridge, according to NJ.com.

"But what I can commit to people is that any complaints are taken very seriously, and certainly anyone who has a complaint lodged against them, their rights are protected and they have a full airing and a full review."

Investigation into Dale Caldwell raises new questions

Multiple news organizations have reported that former New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino and his law firm were retained by the Sherrill administration to investigate allegations involving Caldwell.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the inquiry began after an anonymous complaint in May alleging Caldwell brought "uninvited female guests" to events and accepted free admission for them.

The Times reports a final report from the outside investigation is expected to reach Sherrill in the coming days.

Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell (@LtGovCaldwellNJ) Lt. Governor Dr. Dale Caldwell

☑️A May letter shows Lt. Gov Caldwell was responding to misconduct allegations months ago

☑️The lieutenant governor denied pursuing women while conducting official business

☑️Questions remain about who knew about the allegations and when

The question of who knew about allegations of misconduct against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell — and when — could be closer to an answer because of a letter in which he denies the accusations.

The allegations were made in the "late spring," and an investigation was launched by former Attorney General Christopher Porrino, according to the New Jersey Globe.

In a letter dated May 26, Caldwell responded to a letter from Christina Fullam, the state's chief ethics officer, in which he denied pursuing women while on the job.

"I have never asked anyone out on a date, 'hit on,' or pursued anyone romantically while conducting official business as Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State,” he wrote. “Throughout my career in government, higher education, nonprofit leadership, ministry and public service, I have consistently conducted myself professionally and respectfully.”

The former president of Centenary University said it was "deeply disappointing and personally painful for someone to attempt to damage my reputation and slander my character with false and misleading accusations.”

Archived 2021 photo of Officer Gregory Dietz (Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management via Facebook) NJ police officer accused of choking and stalking a woman - Archive photo of Officer Dietz from 2021 Florham Park Police Department and Office of Emergency Management Facebook

⚠️ A Florham Park police officer faces aggravated assault and stalking charges.

➡️ The woman told police Dietz choked her until she blacked out.

🔴 The case was referred to a grand jury on Aug. 24.

A Morris County man who has served for years as a municipal police officer is accused of stalking and violently choking a woman after she rejected his romantic advances.

Florham Park officer Gregory M. Dietz was arrested on July 20 after the Roseland resident reported the incident to police.

The 34-year-old Dietz, who lives in Flanders, was then charged with second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree stalking.

Dietz was released four days after his arrest, when the prosecutor’s request for pretrial detention was denied.

Investigators said that the woman first met Dietz in June 2025.

They became friends, according to the woman, who said she received multiple “inappropriate text messages” from Dietz.

Over a year later, on July 5, the woman told Dietz not to contact her ever again, and blocked him on her social media accounts, including Instagram and Messenger.

She said Dietz then snuck into the building she lived in without having an access card and knocked on her door.

Train tracks that go over Route 31 near East Church Street in Washington Borough. (Google Maps) Train tracks that go over Route 31 near East Church Street in Washington Borough. (Google Maps)

🚨 A 6-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted after being taken from her Warren County home.

⚖️ Lester Noe Perez-Amador now faces two aggravated sexual assault charges.

🔎 Newly obtained court documents detail what investigators say happened before she returned home.

A young girl was sexually assaulted after being kidnapped from her home in Warren County, according to newly obtained court documents.

Lester Noe Perez-Amador, 27, of Washington Borough is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment. That's in addition to the first-degree kidnapping and home invasion burglary charges filed against him earlier this week.

He's being held at the Warren County jail and has a court hearing scheduled for next week.

According to county prosecutors, Perez-Amador was known to the 6-year-old girl, whom he abducted from her Washington Borough home shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. Around an hour later, she was found running home. The girl was not wearing pants and had blood on her leg. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

In a new development, prosecutors now say Perez-Amador sexually assaulted the girl before she was found. A criminal complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5 lays out the upsetting accusations.

A Brick Township man with two outstanding arrest warrants, was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase near a high school, nearly striking two crossing guards (Ocean County Jail/Brick PD via Facebook/Brick School District) A Brick Township man with two outstanding arrest warrants, was arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase near a high school, nearly striking two crossing guards (Ocean County Jail/Brick PD via Facebook/Brick School District)

🚨 A Brick man allegedly took off from police at 73 mph near Brick Memorial High School after being stopped for a traffic violation.

🚸 Police say he crossed into oncoming traffic and nearly struck two school crossing guards.

⚠️ The incident comes months after a 15-year-old Brick student was killed while riding his bicycle to school.

BRICK — An Ocean County man has been charged with fleeing police at a high rate of speed on a road near a high school, where a student was struck and killed riding a bicycle in May.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, around 7 a.m., a Brick Township police officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Lanes Mill Road near Brick Memorial High School, when he saw a car stopped on the shoulder to unsafely drop off students.

When the officer walked over to the car, he saw that the driver, Corey Goodwin, 38, of Brick, was not wearing a seatbelt. The cop directed Goodwin to pull into a nearby parking lot.

Instead of complying with the officer’s request, Goodwin hit the gas and took off northbound on Lanes Mill Road at a high rate of speed. Police clocked him going 73 mph.

He crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway, passed other vehicles on the left, and nearly struck two uniformed school crossing guards, who had stopped traffic in both directions, police wrote on Facebook.

After almost striking the crossing guards, the officer started to chase Goodwin. Finally, the man stopped his car at a home on Lanes Mill Road, got out, and ran on foot.

9/11 Memorial at Mt. Mitchill: Remembering those we lost, 25 years later Remembering those we lost who called Monmouth County their home. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

2026 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Friday, September 11, 2026 will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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