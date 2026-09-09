☑️A May letter shows Lt. Gov Caldwell was responding to misconduct allegations months ago

☑️The lieutenant governor denied pursuing women while conducting official business

☑️Questions remain about who knew about the allegations and when

The question of who knew about allegations of misconduct against Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell — and when — could be closer to an answer because of a letter in which he denies the accusations.

The allegations were made in the "late spring," and an investigation was launched by former Attorney General Christopher Porrino, according to the New Jersey Globe.

In a letter dated May 26, Caldwell responded to a letter from Christina Fullam, the state's chief ethics officer, in which he denied pursuing women while on the job.

"I have never asked anyone out on a date, 'hit on,' or pursued anyone romantically while conducting official business as Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State,” he wrote. “Throughout my career in government, higher education, nonprofit leadership, ministry and public service, I have consistently conducted myself professionally and respectfully.”

The former president of Centenary University said it was "deeply disappointing and personally painful for someone to attempt to damage my reputation and slander my character with false and misleading accusations.”

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Caldwell raised race in his response

Caldwell also suggested in the letter that race could be a factor in the allegations.

“While I am troubled by this accusation, as the first single Black man to serve at this level in government, I suspect that there will be other false accusations or rumors in the future,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, in this current political environment, false accusations, especially against people of color, seem to be commonplace.”

The New Jersey Globe has reported that Caldwell has been cooperating with the investigation being conducted by Porrino and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae Gray. The inquiry involves allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and possible ethics violations, including purported offers of state jobs.

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Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick

Sherrill has not directly addressed Caldwell allegations

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has not directly addressed the allegations involving Caldwell by name.

In a statement Tuesday, the Democrat said she takes allegations of misconduct seriously and that she has a "vital responsibility to the safety and privacy of every person." Both an accuser and the person accused deserve to be protected, she said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the specific allegations have not all been made public. Caldwell has not been found to have committed wrongdoing.

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