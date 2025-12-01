Over the years, I’ve heard my Jersey elders complain about highway tolls — especially on the Parkway, the Turnpike, and the Atlantic City Expressway.

The myth of temporary New Jersey tolls

I still remember my dad saying, “I thought these toll booths would be down by now!”

To me, that always sounded like wishful thinking. Tolls have been around for as long as I have, and I suspect they always will be… even if the booths themselves are disappearing. We’ve just traded cash baskets for E-ZPass readers and license-plate scanners.

It turns out my parents’ generation really did believe tolls would vanish once the bonds used to build the roads were paid off. In that original vision, tolls were a temporary user fee — a way to build the road, not a permanent charge for driving on it. But as traffic grew and the roads aged, that model faded.

How New Jersey tolls became permanent

Instead of removing tolls, officials kept them in place and shifted their purpose: from paying off construction debt to funding ongoing maintenance, expansions, and upgrades. What started as a short-term funding strategy slowly became a long-term revenue stream that keeps New Jersey’s busiest highways running, and their campaign contributing construction firms fat and happy. According to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC), public contractors (which include construction and infrastructure firms) donated roughly $11.2 million in 2023 — the most in decades.

Turnpike and Parkway toll increases hit commuters

And if you look at today’s tolls on the Turnpike and the Parkway, you can see just how permanent that shift has become. As of January 1, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved another 3% increase — roughly 16 cents more for Turnpike drivers and about 8 cents more at Parkway barrier plazas, with smaller bumps at entrance and exit ramps.

For commuters, that adds up fast. Frequent Turnpike travelers are now watching their annual toll bill climb by roughly $80. And the NJTA has already signaled that these annual increases — part of a multi-year plan — will likely continue through 2027.

The toll booths come down—but the tolls stay forever

So while tolls may once have been pitched as temporary, reality looks very different now. With scheduled hikes baked into long-term budgets, tolls have become a permanent cost of using New Jersey’s major highways — something drivers, especially daily commuters, simply have to plan for.

So maybe Dad was right to expect the toll booths to disappear… he was just off by a few geological eras. The booths are finally coming down — not because the tolls are gone, but because New Jersey found a way to charge us even faster without them.

Somewhere, my father is probably squinting at an empty overpass muttering, “I thought these toll booths would be down by now!” And technically, yes, Dad, they are. The tolls, however, have settled in like a houseguest who swears they’re “leaving first thing in the morning,” then asks what’s for breakfast.

In true Jersey fashion, the booths may vanish — but the bill lives on.