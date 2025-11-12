🚨 13-year-old sisters took their parents’ SUV for a late-night joyride, police say

🚨 The SUV crashed into a fence, two air conditioners and a condo

🚨 Police say the girls were 'bored' and took the car around 2:20 a.m.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Two 13-year-old bored sisters took their parents' SUV out for a joyride and crashed into a condo, according to police.

Washington Township police said the girls went out around 2:20 a.m. in the Canterbury Mews condo complex and crashed into a fence, two air conditioning units and a curb.

The outing ended when they hit the condo on Covered Bridge Court, police said. The SUV was damaged in the front. Police made several attempts to wake up the homeowner and determined the girls had taken the SUV.

The Washington Township Building Inspector determined the condo was structurally sound and the residents could return. The girls were not injured, according to police.

ALSO READ: Northern lights could return to NJ skies Wednesday night

Part of the video joyride was captured on a neighbor's home video and shared with 6 ABC Action News.

The video shows the vehicle hitting the condo, throwing the SUV into reverse and backing up across the lawn before sliding and coming to a stop. A witness said she heard the girls say they were scared.

Get our free mobile app

Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said the girls were up late and "bored" as there was no school on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday. They decided to take their mother's car for a spin as something to do, according to the chief.

The girls will likely be issued traffic citations and have to perform community service, according to Gurcsik.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom