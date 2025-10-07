The most hated Halloween candy in NJ that’s not really hated at all
Every single year new polls come out asking Americans what their favorite Halloween candies are. And every single year, candies such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups make the top of the list.
That's also true with the state breakdowns, including here in New Jersey. M&M's, Kit-Kats, and others of the like also usually end up toward the top of the rankings.
And it shouldn't come across as any surprise. Those are, after all, staples for so many of us.
However, here's something that shouldn't be a shock to anyone. The candy that constantly lands at the bottom of the list. And it's one that, for whatever reason, we love to hate.
Yellow, orange, white, and yuck
Almost exclusively, candy corn ends up as the most hated Halloween candy. And this isn't just a New Jersey thing, it's hated all over.
Or at least, it only seems like it on the surface.
Sure, it may not be as luxurious as some of the other candies, but is it really all that bad? If it was so hated, then why are millions of them sold every Halloween season?
And, why do so many kids like to eat them? Maybe some of us in New Jersey are just embarrassed to admit that we actually enjoy them?
More love for the candy corn
Yes, the ongoing joke is the only way to enjoy candy corn is to open the package and dump them in the garbage. And if we're seriously doing this, then we deserve to not have any money to spare.
Trust me, candy corn is loved every Halloween. Just for some reason, most of us don't want to admit it.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.