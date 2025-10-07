Every single year new polls come out asking Americans what their favorite Halloween candies are. And every single year, candies such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups make the top of the list.

That's also true with the state breakdowns, including here in New Jersey. M&M's, Kit-Kats, and others of the like also usually end up toward the top of the rankings.

And it shouldn't come across as any surprise. Those are, after all, staples for so many of us.

However, here's something that shouldn't be a shock to anyone. The candy that constantly lands at the bottom of the list. And it's one that, for whatever reason, we love to hate.

Candy Corn Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Yellow, orange, white, and yuck

Almost exclusively, candy corn ends up as the most hated Halloween candy. And this isn't just a New Jersey thing, it's hated all over.

Or at least, it only seems like it on the surface.

Sure, it may not be as luxurious as some of the other candies, but is it really all that bad? If it was so hated, then why are millions of them sold every Halloween season?

And, why do so many kids like to eat them? Maybe some of us in New Jersey are just embarrassed to admit that we actually enjoy them?

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

More love for the candy corn

Yes, the ongoing joke is the only way to enjoy candy corn is to open the package and dump them in the garbage. And if we're seriously doing this, then we deserve to not have any money to spare.

Trust me, candy corn is loved every Halloween. Just for some reason, most of us don't want to admit it.

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.