Interesting trends are popping up as Halloween approaches this year. Most notably, in the retail sector.

The trends for what we're expected to spend on Halloween for 2025 are in, and the number is a little surprising. It's not that it's a high number or anything. Rather, it seems rather modest.

$114 is the trend for this year, which leads to the next question. What are we spending all that money on?

This is where it gets interesting. According to our listeners from Sunday morning, most of them said they spend a majority of that on candy.

ALSO READ: Pros and cons to carving Halloween pumpkins early in NJ

At first that seems a little crazy. But when you look at the price of candy in the stores, this does seem to make sense.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The candy breakdown

One listener broke it down nicely. They said they purchased about three of those large Halloween bags to get ready for trick-or-treating at $25 per bag for 70 pieces of candy.

When you add that up, you're already at $75 right here. So I can see why most listeners were saying they spend a majority of that on candy. It's not cheap.

But even more interesting is one of the smaller purchases. And this one comes in at just under $6. Any guesses?

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The under $6 splurge

Most of our listeners thought this might be pumpkins, which makes sense. However, there is one other purchase we make that often gets overlooked in guesses.

Apparently, we're spending just under $6 on Halloween cards. Now at first this might seem far fetched. But when it comes to families with kids, it makes total sense. Especially when you factor in all the kids in the classroom.

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Lambertville, NJ is a must see for Halloween lovers Several towns vie for the title of New Jersey's most iconic Halloween town and the residents of Lambertville are no slouches. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.