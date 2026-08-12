NJ finally gets a stretch of pleasant, comfortable, warm, mainly dry weather

The Bottom Line

Overall, there is a lot to like about New Jersey's weather forecast through the rest of the week. While the air is soupy Wednesday morning, with clouds and even some brief showers around early on, things will become brighter and much more comfortable in the afternoon as humidity drops noticeably. While the daytime hours stay mainly dry, a quick batch of rain does look to slide through the Garden State Wednesday night. And then both Thursday and Friday look almost totally rain-free, with seasonably warm temperatures, fair skies, and relatively low humidity levels. We will keep the pleasant weather to start the weekend too, although I am watching a chance of thunderstorms arriving late Sunday. The big question for now: Will storms fire up Sunday afternoon, potentially interfering with outdoor plans, or will those storms hold off until later Sunday night?

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Weather Hazards

I have no significant weather concerns to report. Extreme heat will stay well south and southwest of New Jersey for the next week, at least. Thunderstorm and severe weather chances will go way down. And there is even a low risk of rip currents posted for the Jersey Shore.

There is only one advisory on the board: A Coastal Flood Advisory for the Delaware Bay late Wednesday night. Minor tidal flooding is expected at high tide along Salem, Cumberland, and Cape May counties.

Climatological Context

August 12 is the 224th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are right around 85 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 66 to 69 degrees.

August is, on average, New Jersey's second hottest and second wettest month of the year.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a transition day, albeit a subtle one. It has been sultry and steamy lately. But by the end of the day the air will turn noticeably more comfortable.

Wednesday morning is pretty cloudy, with temperatures mainly in the 70s and a few sprinkles over South Jersey.

By the afternoon, we should see mostly sunny skies. Dew points are dropping through the 60s — again, drier air is more comfortable and less sweaty air.

It will be very warm Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s or so. Beyond those each morning showers, the daytime hours should stay dry.

Wednesday night, however, a batch of rain is likely to slide through the Garden State. It does not look crazy or heavy — just wet. That little impulse will cause humidity to tick up slightly though, preventing low temperatures from settling below the lower 70s.

Thursday

Overall, Thursday looks like a nice, warm summer day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds alongside seasonably warm temperatures. Forecast high temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity should be manageable, which will make all the difference in how the air feels and how much you will sweat.

The best part of this entire forecast is that the massive heat ridge stays away. Much of the country is still sweltering, with 100-degree heat not terribly far away. But not here. For now.

Friday

Friday looks pretty good too.

Skies will be partly sunny, with high temperatures in the seasonable mid 80s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. But I suspect most of the state will stay dry.

The Weekend & Beyond

The weekend is also shaping up nicely.

Saturday actually looks like the "coolest" day of the week, with high temperatures between 80 and 85 degrees. Dry weather, scattered clouds, reasonable humidity. Good stuff for mid-August.

Sunday starts fine, but uncertainty will build later in the day. Clouds will increase. And the chance of thunderstorms will grow. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s (at least).

The big question is timing. If storms fire up Sunday afternoon, they could interfere with outdoor plans. If they hold off until Sunday night, most of the weekend would end up perfectly salvageable.

One other sign of the times: This is New Jersey’s last week of 8 p.m. sunsets until May. The state has already lost over an hour of daylight since the Summer Solstice, and another hour will disappear by Labor Day. There is still plenty of summer left, but the calendar is definitely moving along.

NJ's Most Dangerous Towns (2026) New Jersey gets a bad rap sometimes, but let's be real, most of us live in towns where the biggest crime is somebody stealing a parking spot on the boardwalk. Still, the data doesn't lie, and every year the rankings come out showing which NJ towns are dealing with the most crime. We dug into the latest numbers (FBI crime data crunched by HomeSnacks ) to bring you the 25 most dangerous towns in the state. Some of these will shock you, some won't. Let's get into it. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.