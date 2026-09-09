NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 9

Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop visits Wildwood (Wildwood Beach Patrol)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. and continuing into Thursday Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset6:31am - 7:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 6:59a		Low
Wed 1:06p		High
Wed 7:17p		Low
Thu 1:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:33a		Low
Wed 12:30p		High
Wed 6:51p		Low
Thu 1:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:47a		Low
Wed 12:42p		High
Wed 7:05p		Low
Thu 1:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:34p		High
Wed 6:47p		Low
Thu 1:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:02a		High
Wed 10:39a		Low
Wed 5:11p		High
Wed 10:57p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:07p		Low
Thu 1:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Wed 9:46a		Low
Wed 4:45p		High
Wed 10:04p		Low
Thu 5:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 1:32p		High
Wed 8:02p		Low
Thu 2:19a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:39a		Low
Wed 12:37p		High
Wed 6:59p		Low
Thu 1:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 7:04a		Low
Wed 12:58p		High
Wed 7:31p		Low
Thu 1:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 6:47a		Low
Wed 12:47p		High
Wed 7:10p		Low
Thu 1:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 7:44a		Low
Wed 1:37p		High
Wed 8:07p		Low
Thu 2:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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