Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. and continuing into Thursday Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 6:31am - 7:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:59a Low

Wed 1:06p High

Wed 7:17p Low

Thu 1:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:33a Low

Wed 12:30p High

Wed 6:51p Low

Thu 1:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:47a Low

Wed 12:42p High

Wed 7:05p Low

Thu 1:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:34p High

Wed 6:47p Low

Thu 1:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:02a High

Wed 10:39a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 10:57p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:07p Low

Thu 1:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:46a Low

Wed 4:45p High

Wed 10:04p Low

Thu 5:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 1:32p High

Wed 8:02p Low

Thu 2:19a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:39a Low

Wed 12:37p High

Wed 6:59p Low

Thu 1:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:04a Low

Wed 12:58p High

Wed 7:31p Low

Thu 1:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:47a Low

Wed 12:47p High

Wed 7:10p Low

Thu 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:44a Low

Wed 1:37p High

Wed 8:07p Low

Thu 2:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

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The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt