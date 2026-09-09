NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 9
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect after 4 p.m. and continuing into Thursday Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:31am - 7:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:59a
|Low
Wed 1:06p
|High
Wed 7:17p
|Low
Thu 1:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:33a
|Low
Wed 12:30p
|High
Wed 6:51p
|Low
Thu 1:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:47a
|Low
Wed 12:42p
|High
Wed 7:05p
|Low
Thu 1:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:34p
|High
Wed 6:47p
|Low
Thu 1:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:02a
|High
Wed 10:39a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 10:57p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:07p
|Low
Thu 1:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:46a
|Low
Wed 4:45p
|High
Wed 10:04p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 1:32p
|High
Wed 8:02p
|Low
Thu 2:19a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:39a
|Low
Wed 12:37p
|High
Wed 6:59p
|Low
Thu 1:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 7:04a
|Low
Wed 12:58p
|High
Wed 7:31p
|Low
Thu 1:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:47a
|Low
Wed 12:47p
|High
Wed 7:10p
|Low
Thu 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:44a
|Low
Wed 1:37p
|High
Wed 8:07p
|Low
Thu 2:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 2 ft at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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