PNC Bank Arts Center new summer menu with prices you’ll eat up

“Concert food” and “reasonably priced” usually go together about as well as lawn seats and dry weather. But this summer at PNC Bank Arts Center, Live Nation is apparently trying to make your wallet hurt a little less.

The iconic New Jersey concert venue, which I still think of as the Garden State Arts Center, just unveiled a new summer menu and some of these prices feel more than fair for 2026.

SEE ALSO: Free concert series at the PNC Bank Arts Center this summer

Julian Finney | Staff | Getty Images Julian Finney | Staff | Getty Images loading...

The biggest attention-getters? $2 hot dogs and $5 beers, specifically 12-ounce Miller High Life cans. There are also snacks starting at $3 and Rebel Hen chicken wraps for $7 as part of what the venue is calling its expanded “value offerings.”

We’ll take it.

In an expensive state like New Jersey, where just parking, tolls and one concert ticket can already feel like too much, it’s actually cool to see a few food items priced as if somebody at corporate remembered regular people exist.

PNC Bank Arts Center via Google Street View PNC Bank Arts Center via Google Street View loading...

That doesn’t mean PNC is ditching the over-the-top concert food thing entirely.

According to NJ.com, the amphitheater is also rolling out several new specialty food stands this season.

There’s the “Mosh Burger,” featuring hormone-free beef, caramelized onions and burger sauce. “Rebel Hen Crispy Chicken” is bringing fried chicken tenders and house-made sauces. “Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop” promises New York-style pizza, while “Koko’s Bavarian” will serve sausages, pretzels and Belgian fries.

There are also expanded frozen dessert offerings ranging from classic ice cream bars to soft-serve and cookies-and-cream treats perfect for sweaty July crowds.

PNC Bank Arts Center seems to understand Jersey concertgoers love seeing a big summer show outdoors and not having to take out a second mortgage for a hot dog and a beer once they get inside.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Now if Live Nation would only give up that insidious dynamic pricing.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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