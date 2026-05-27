🚗 New Jersey drivers are getting slammed with another major hit to their wallets as auto insurance premiums keep climbing statewide.

💸 The rising cost of car insurance is adding even more pressure to families already struggling with New Jersey’s affordability crisis.

📈 A new report from the New Jersey Monitor shows New Jersey is seeing some of the steepest insurance increases in the nation.

For New Jersey families already buckling under the weight of sky-high property taxes, rising utility bills and grocery prices, there’s another painful expense taking a bigger bite out of household budgets: auto insurance.

A new report from the New Jersey Monitor is highlighting just how dramatically car insurance premiums are rising across the Garden State, adding yet another layer to New Jersey’s ongoing affordability crisis.

I am seeing this in my own household, where I am now paying the same amount for six months of coverage that I had been paying for a full year.

New Jersey drivers paying more for car insurance

According to the New Jersey Monitor report, New Jersey is the only state in the nation currently seeing double-digit percentage increases in auto insurance premiums. Industry analysts point to a combination of factors driving the increases, including more expensive vehicle repairs, higher medical costs, litigation expenses and new state-mandated coverage requirements.

The rising costs are staggering. Recent industry estimates place the average annual cost of full coverage auto insurance in New Jersey at more than $3,200 a year, with some estimates pushing closer to $3,500 annually.

That means many New Jersey drivers are now paying nearly $300 a month just to insure a vehicle.

Affordability crisis in New Jersey keeps getting worse

For most, owning and driving a car in New Jersey is not optional. Commuting to work, getting children to school and simply navigating daily life requires reliable transportation. Mass transit is simply not an efficient option. Now, as insurance rates soar, families are being forced to make increasingly difficult financial choices.

The latest increases also come as New Jersey implemented higher minimum auto insurance coverage requirements in 2026, which experts warned could push premiums even higher.

Until 1958, insuring a vehicle was optional. The legislature then made it mandatory for all drivers. That's when the steep price increases began.

Premiums didn't really start to soar until 1972, when the state adopted the 'No-Fault Automobile Insurance Law', which requires all registered vehicle owners to carry Personal Injury Protection (PIP) alongside liability coverage.

As the state has increased the minimum coverage requirements, the cost of even basic policies have soared and is prompting many to drop coverage. If that trend continues, rates will increase even more to cover uninsured motorists.

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