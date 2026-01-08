If you live in New Jersey, summer doesn't officially start until the first big show lights up the hill in Holmdel. This place is more than just a concert venue. It is a full-blown seasonal tradition. From the parking lot tailgates to that first walk through the gates, every show feels like an event, even if you have been there a hundred times. Even back when it was The Garden State Arts Center.

Why PNC Bank Arts Center Feels Like Summer

There is something special about seeing a concert outdoors in New Jersey. Warm nights, lawn chairs, overpriced beers you happily pay for anyway, and that moment when the sun sets right as the headliner walks out. This venue has hosted just about every major tour you can think of and has been the backdrop for so many unforgettable nights screaming with strangers.

It is also one of the easiest large venues to reach. Right off the Parkway, surrounded by trees, and big enough to feel massive without feeling overwhelming. Whether you are in the seats or stretched out on the lawn, there really is not a bad spot in the house.

PNC Bank Arts Center 2026 Lineup...So Far

Every year, the concert calendar here becomes appointment viewing for music fans across Jersey. Rock, pop, country, hip hop, throwback tours, and those surprise reunions you never thought would actually happen. The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of those years where your calendar fills up fast, and your wallet starts sweating a little. This is only a partial list. As we move further into 2026, more exciting artists and events will be added. In other words, bookmark this page, and check back often.

Fans are already buzzing about which artists are coming back, who is making their first stop here, and which shows are going to sell out before you even finish texting your group chat.

Scroll on to check out the full 2026 concert lineup, and start planning your summer nights now. To purchase tickets to your favorite shows before they sell out, hop over to Live Nation's page. We're proud to be partnering with Live Nation once again this year.

