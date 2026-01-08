In most years, New Jersey will experience some type of eclipse. Whether that be lunar, solar, full, or partial, we're normally treated in some fashion here in the Garden State.

Unfortunately, the weather often doesn't agree with when such events occur. More times than not, clouds tend to take over the skies just in time for us to not see what's happening high in the sky.

But that's just luck of the draw. Sometimes, we do get lucky and the views are absolutely perfect. And for the following three dates, let's cross our fingers those skies remain clear.

For 2026, New Jersey will be treated to a total of three eclipses. Two of which will be lunar, with the other being a partial solar.

Mar. 3, 2026

That first eclipse will be coming up soon , happening in the early hours of Tuesday, Mar. 3. For our area, we won't be able to see the full eclipse due to the time of day it'll be occurring.

But we will be able to catch the start of it before the moon sets and the sun rises. According to timeanddate.com, the partial eclipse phase won't begin until 4:50 a.m., with the total eclipse phase (when the moon turns red) starting at 6:04 a.m.

Aug. 12 and 27, 2026

The other two eclipses in New Jersey for 2026 both fall in August. The second lunar eclipse will occur on Thursday, Aug. 27 with the partial eclipse phase beginning at 10:33 p.m.

According to dateandtime.com, the maximum eclipse will occur at 12:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28. That's going to be the only complete and total eclipse New Jersey will be able to see in 2026.

As for the partial solar eclipse? That'll be happening on Aug. 12, and the details of that one, along with every solar eclipse New Jersey will see through 2100, is listed below.

