That left lane driver who just refuses to get out of the way for faster vehicles. Of all the pet peeves in New Jersey, this one is among the top of the list.

In the state of New Jersey, the law is to keep right except to pass. It couldn't be any simpler or more plain than that.

But yet, as we see every single day on our highways, some motorists just can't seem to grasp this concept despite repeated signs on the road informing you of this very law to keep to the right.

This also means that if the car in the right lane is doing the speed limit and you want to pass them, you must exceed the speed limit to do so. At no point should the car on the left be going at or below the speed of the car on the right.

The only exception to this would be heavy traffic or an emergency, when all lanes are impacted. But under normal conditions, you keep to the right and pass on the left. Again, simple.

Am I the problem?

I've been driving on New Jersey roads for many years, so I've seen quite a bit when it comes to certain left lane habits. And there's one big sign where, if this happens, that the left lane driver opens themselves up to getting pulled over.

If you're traveling in the left lane and you see a long line of traffic behind you and nobody in front of you, that should be a clue that you're causing the problem. Even if you're doing the speed limit, you're clearly not going fast enough to be considered passing.

Yet, I've seen this scenario play out way too much in this state. And no, it's not always out-of-state drivers. Some of us who live in New Jersey are just as guilty.

Please don't be that driver

Look, I completely understand getting lost in your own world while driving. It happens to the best of us, especially when you drive the same route day in and day out.

However, if you're driving in the left lane and suddenly notice there's a long line of traffic behind you and nobody in front, please kindly move over to the left lane. I, for one, would hate to see you get a ticket over something like this.

