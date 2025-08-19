Not sure if we need to have a universal system for this or not so everyone's on the same page. Do we need to make every fire signal in New Jersey the same?

I ask this for a couple of reasons. One, because so many of these signals are different from one another. Not just fire signals, but other types of signals as well.

And two, because of what I saw happen at this particular fire signal in New Jersey.

The not-so similarities

First, the signals themselves. Oftentimes, the fire signals may be set up differently depending on where you are.

Some have a flashing amber light, while others may give a green when it's safe to cross. Then there are others where a signal won't activate unless fire trucks need to exit or re-enter the fire house.

And lastly, there are the ones with no signals whatsoever. If a firetruck must exit, it needs to do so without the aid of any type of signal installed.

Of course, that's probably OK for firehouses located on quieter side streets. But on a main highway? Maybe not so much. And perhaps because we don't have a true uniform standard for these signals that some drivers get confused and tend to ignore them.

Ignoring the red

Speaking of confused drivers, that brings us to what some drivers did at this fire signal. The light facing the firehouse had a green light, while the main divided highway had a red.

The drivers on the firehouse side did stop at the light. But as for the other side of the highway? Not so much.

A few cars continued through the intersection even when they had the red. And that's a bit puzzling because red means stop no matter the signal. So maybe because it wasn't a typical traffic light that these cars didn't feel the need to stop? It's possible.

Not the only one

This isn't the only type of confusing signal in New Jersey. Crosswalks are also not standard with their signals.

Some may have a standard traffic light, while others may have lights that flash in the crosswalks. There's also that new kind of beacon traffic light for crosswalks that are just more complex and confusing then they need to be.

And on that third option, you can go if the double red is flashing. If you don't really know how to navigate the pedestrian beacon, you're not alone.

But with that said, red still means red and you need to stop.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.