DHS torches Sherrill amid growing Delaney Hall showdown
🔥 Gov. Mikie Sherrill is escalating her fight with ICE over Delaney Hall, accusing federal agents of being “out of control” after protests in Newark.
⚖️ DHS is firing back hard, accusing New Jersey politicians of spreading “smears” and chasing “fundraising clicks” instead of facts.
🚨 The growing showdown over Delaney Hall is becoming a flashpoint in New Jersey’s immigration and sanctuary-state debate.
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is doubling down on her demand that ICE shut down Delaney Hall in Newark, escalating an already bitter battle between New Jersey Democrats and the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.
Sherrill ramps up pressure on ICE over Delaney Hall
Speaking Tuesday at an unrelated event in Blackwood, Sherrill condemned the federal response to recent protests outside the Newark detention facility. According to NJ.com, Sherrill accused ICE agents of being “completely out of control” after protesters — including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker — were reportedly exposed to pepper spray during demonstrations outside the facility.
Sherrill said the detention center should be closed, arguing conditions and the federal response to demonstrators have raised serious concerns about transparency and public accountability.
“The people of New Jersey deserve answers about what is happening inside Delaney Hall,” Sherrill said, while pledging to continue pressuring federal officials to shut the facility down.
DHS pushes back against New Jersey Democrats
The Department of Homeland Security responded forcefully, rejecting allegations made by Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats.
In a statement posted by DHS, officials accused “sanctuary politicians” in New Jersey of spreading misinformation about the facility and federal immigration enforcement operations. DHS also denied claims of a hunger strike inside Delaney Hall and insisted detainees are receiving proper care.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized New Jersey officials, accusing them of exploiting the controversy for political gain.
“These politicians are more interested in fundraising clicks than facts,” Mullin said, according to the New Jersey Globe.
Delaney Hall becomes political flashpoint in New Jersey
The dispute over Delaney Hall is rapidly becoming one of the most politically charged issues in New Jersey, highlighting the deep divide between state Democrats and federal immigration authorities.
Sherrill's anti-ICE policies have already drawn a sharp rebuke from the Trump administration. The U.S. Justice department has announced legal action against Sherrill, personally, and against the State of New Jersey.
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