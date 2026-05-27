🔥 Gov. Mikie Sherrill is escalating her fight with ICE over Delaney Hall, accusing federal agents of being “out of control” after protests in Newark.

⚖️ DHS is firing back hard, accusing New Jersey politicians of spreading “smears” and chasing “fundraising clicks” instead of facts.

🚨 The growing showdown over Delaney Hall is becoming a flashpoint in New Jersey’s immigration and sanctuary-state debate.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is doubling down on her demand that ICE shut down Delaney Hall in Newark, escalating an already bitter battle between New Jersey Democrats and the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.

Sherrill ramps up pressure on ICE over Delaney Hall

Speaking Tuesday at an unrelated event in Blackwood, Sherrill condemned the federal response to recent protests outside the Newark detention facility. According to NJ.com, Sherrill accused ICE agents of being “completely out of control” after protesters — including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker — were reportedly exposed to pepper spray during demonstrations outside the facility.

Sherrill said the detention center should be closed, arguing conditions and the federal response to demonstrators have raised serious concerns about transparency and public accountability.

Governor Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall on Memorial Day 2026 (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) Governor Sherrill and NJ Congressional delegates visit Delaney Hall on Memorial Day 2026 (Courtesy: New Jersey Citizen Action) loading...

“The people of New Jersey deserve answers about what is happening inside Delaney Hall,” Sherrill said, while pledging to continue pressuring federal officials to shut the facility down.

DHS pushes back against New Jersey Democrats

The Department of Homeland Security responded forcefully, rejecting allegations made by Sherrill and other New Jersey Democrats.

In a statement posted by DHS, officials accused “sanctuary politicians” in New Jersey of spreading misinformation about the facility and federal immigration enforcement operations. DHS also denied claims of a hunger strike inside Delaney Hall and insisted detainees are receiving proper care.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized New Jersey officials, accusing them of exploiting the controversy for political gain.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized New Jersey officials, accusing them of exploiting the controversy for political gain and micharacterizing conditions at the ICE detention facility in Newark. (Getty images/TSQ illustration) DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized New Jersey officials, accusing them of exploiting the controversy for political gain and micharacterizing conditions at the ICE detention facility in Newark. (Getty images/TSQ illustration) loading...

“These politicians are more interested in fundraising clicks than facts,” Mullin said, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Delaney Hall becomes political flashpoint in New Jersey

The dispute over Delaney Hall is rapidly becoming one of the most politically charged issues in New Jersey, highlighting the deep divide between state Democrats and federal immigration authorities.

Sherrill's anti-ICE policies have already drawn a sharp rebuke from the Trump administration. The U.S. Justice department has announced legal action against Sherrill, personally, and against the State of New Jersey.

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ICE arrests: 'Worst of the worst' in New Jersey These are recent arrests in New Jersey by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, which labeled these immigrants as "the worst of the worst." Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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