Nice public golf course in a sleepy area of NJ

For a good cheap round of nine holes, this is a great spot.

It’s a bit off the beaten path but it provides a fun challenge too.

The quiet area of New Jersey makes for a great setting.

I’m talking about Cream Ridge Golf Course. It’s a public track that has a great restaurant attached to the clubhouse too. I’ve written about the restaurant before called The Roost.

This course gets points for being pretty well maintained, and in my book, it gets bonus points for always being able to recover after a bad shot.

A lot of the holes will run side by side with each other, so if you spray one off the tee there’s always an opportunity to get back in the hole.

I sprayed the ball a lot off the tee but was able to get the ball back in play. Like I said, bonus points from me. It’s not too punishing.

There’s also a fun layout of holes. Both of the par 5s in the front nine don’t take too much to be able to reach the green in two shots.

And the 3rd hole is a downhill par 4 where if you take driver you have a real shot of being able to reach the green with your tee shot.

There are some other fun holes out there with dog legs left and right, and a good amount of undulation that makes for good views.

And for a public course that gets a lot of play, it’s always in decent shape.

You can also play there for $30 for nine holes. So you’re not breaking the bank if you just want to practice your game.

