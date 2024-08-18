This Jersey beach town is great for a night out

Before the summer is over make sure you take a few trips to the beach. The water gets warmer as the summer comes closer to an end.

So even though the temperature might not be unbearably hot, the water temperature is nice.

And if you can, make a trip down to the beach at night for family fun and a good atmosphere.

Point Pleasant has that great nightlife and atmosphere that makes you feel the true Jersey Shore vibe.

I went down to Jenkinson’s Boardwalk the other day and it has such a great vibe. The boardwalk was jam-packed with people because they were having fireworks that night.

There are so many little mom-and-pop shops spread throughout the boardwalk that you can walk in to check out.

It’s great for all ages as well. If you want to go out for some drinks you can do that at one of their boardwalk bars.

If you’re bringing the family down they have plenty of arcades spread out throughout the boardwalk and they also have multiple mini golf courses for you to check out. Castaway Cove provides a beautiful view of the entire town and boardwalk from above.

The further down the boardwalk you go, you’ll find less people as the shops end. So if you want some piece and quiet to enjoy the sounds of the ocean, that’s an option.

It’s a great change of pace compared to the large crowds you’ll see elsewhere.

