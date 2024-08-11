You have to make this Jersey day trip before summer is over

The weather has been beautiful recently aside from the rain.

Gone are those summer temperatures where it feels like it’s over 100 degrees.

August has seemingly brought us great temperatures, and being out in nature feels great.

You have to go kayaking in the Pinelands before this summer is over.

I went to this place last year, Micks Canoe and Kayak Rental. It’s in Washington Township.

And I went back there this past weekend and it’s still a great time.

You get to kayak down a creek in the Pinelands. You can choose how long you want your trip to be. The longest one you can do is a five-hour trip.

I did the two-hour trip, and it was so much fun. It’s a 4-mile kayak so it’s a great workout. But you also get to take in the gorgeous scenery of the Pinelands too.

For most of your trip, it will feel like you’re out there on your own. It’s quiet, the only sounds you hear are of the running water.

There will be times when you run into some people but that’s few and far between.

It’s a great trip to relax, kayak at your own pace, and enjoy the gorgeous scenery we have here in Jersey.

With so much of the state built up, or currently being built up, it’s a good change of pace to head down to a mostly untouched area.

On the drive there you’re mostly driving through areas that have no development.

And when you start kayaking, it’s just you and nature.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

