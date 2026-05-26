Move over, Wonka! NJ has one of the best chocolatiers in the U.S.

Are you more of a savory snacker or do you have a sweet tooth?

If you’re a sweets person and you haven’t tried this Essex County gem yet, you could be missing out on some of the best chocolate in the entire country, according USA Today.

To narrow down the best chocolatiers in the nation, a panel of experts looked at shops with “delicious and distinctive chocolates that are made with premium ingredients and infused with unique flavors.”

Of the 20 that they were able to narrow down, one New Jersey café made the list.

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Vesta Chocolate in Montclair, NJ

Known for their small batch chocolate and coffee, USA Today’s panelists highlighted Vesta for their “high-quality items like Champagne truffles and unique chocolate barks and bars.”

They also have vegan options, including their 100% dark chocolate bar.

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According to USA Today,

Vesta also makes award-winning hot chocolate powders, dark-chocolate covered almonds, and chocolate-dipped pretzels, plus baked goods like cookies, brownies, and cheesecake.

Never been? Try out Vesta for yourself by visiting them at 598 Valley Rd, Suite 2, in Montclair, NJ. Outdoor seating is available if you want to enjoy your treats in the fresh air.

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Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

🍫 You could help NJ’s Vesta Chocolate be in USA Today’s 10Best 🍫

As of writing this, Vesta is #7 in the ranking, so they have a fighting chance.

To help finalize its spot in the 10BEst, you can vote for them once per day through 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026. The top chocolatiers will be announced on Wednesday, June 17.

Enter your vote here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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