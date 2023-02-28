Reward yourself! Here are the best chocolates in New Jersey

I, like most people, am a huge fan of chocolate. As far as I'm concerned, the world would be a better place if it were only covered with chocolate. We're pretty much at the point now where we're covering everything with chocolate anyway.

Did you ever think you'd eat chocolate-covered bacon? You've got to try it, especially when it comes from David Bradley's. How about chocolate-covered pork roll? For that, you'd have to go to Van Holton's in Seaside Heights.

No matter what we like covered in chocolate, or even chocolate by itself, New Jersey has a chocolatier for you. What a noble profession chocolatier is. Every day you go to work, you know that you're going to make someone happy, put a smile on their face, and maybe ease their pain a little bit; both mentally and physically.

Chocolate can be an inexpensive reward you give yourself or a loved one. Chocolate is a great way to say "I Love You". If you like it with bacon, it goes even better with flowers.

So armed with that knowledge and a craving for chocolate, I asked my following "Where are the best chocolates in New Jersey?'

Suzi's Sweets Shoppe (Photo: Google Maps) Suzi's Sweets Shoppe (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Suzi's Sweet Shoppe - Chocolates, Gift Baskets & Corporate Gifts in Middletown...the absolute best!!

Robin Bickell Thompson

Mrs. Hanna Krause's (Photo: Google Maps) Mrs. Hanna Krause's (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Hanna Krause Toms River

Joe Graci

Birn Chocolate (Photo: Google Maps) Birn Chocolate (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Birnn Chocolate in Highland Park.

Evan Grollman

Old Monmouth Chocolate Factory (Photo: Google Maps) Old Monmouth Caandies (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Old Monmouth Chocolate Factory. Freehold

Lynn Ann Murray

Aunt Charkitte's Candies (Photo: Google Maps) Aunt Charkitte's Candy (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Aunt Charlotte's Candies Merchantville

Beth Coffey Fite

Lee Sims Homemade Chocolates (Photo: Google Maps) Lee Sims Homemade Chocolates (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Lee Simms Jersey City!

Rick Verso

Giambris Candy (Photo: Google Maps) Giambris Candy (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Giambris Candies-Lindenwold

Tom Evans

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.