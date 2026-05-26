First dates are inherently awkward.

Whether you knew the person just as a friend prior, you knew them as an acquaintance, or if it’s a blind date, it’s a real tight rope walk.

What do you wear? What do you say? Do you set expectations on where the night is going right away or play it by ear? My shoulders are in my ears from cringing just thinking about it.

How much more awkward would it be for you if you knew that the person you’re on the date with is there just to get a free meal out of it?

That person wouldn’t be alone.

Would you go on a first date for the sole purpose a free meal?

To explore the financial impact of modern romance, J.G. Wentworth surveyed over one thousand adults in the U.S. on a variety of aspects of dating and the relation to their wallets.

From their study, they found that four in ten people surveyed admitted that they have gone on a first date just to get a free meal out of it. Meanwhile 27.5% said that they haven’t done it but considered it.

I would take that to mean that at least some of that 27.5% are bending the truth, but I’m not speaking for the researchers at J.G. Wentworth.

The expectation of the cost of an average first date landed around $92. Many would draw the line if a date seemed like it would be too expensive.

Love on a budget

Another takeaway was that 85.7% had turned down a second date because they did not align with the other person financially.

Three in ten people have turned down a date specifically because they could not afford it.

What stuck out most to me was that 92% of respondents claimed they have felt uncomfortable suggesting splitting the bill on the first date on at least one occasion.

Here’s where I’m apparently in the vast minority. I’m more uncomfortable not offering to go halfsies on a first date. Not just as a polite gesture, but because it feels natural.

Of course, do what feels right for you.

Looking for some great date night ideas in New Jersey? Here are some suggestions before I tell you how well (not poorly) we handle online dating in the Garden State.

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Where does New Jersey rank when it comes to online dating? Here’s what Privacy Journal has to say…

America's Safest and Most Dangerous States for Online Dating You can never be too careful when doing anything on the internet, but dating requires a specific kind of skepticism. Internet dating opens users up to a wide variety of scams, crimes, and diseases. Which states are the safest? Let's take a look as we dive into PrivacyJournal.net's ranking of America's Safest and Most Dangerous States for Online Dating, starting with the nation's safest state. For full methodology, see the link in America's Most Dangerous State to Date online. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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