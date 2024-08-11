New Jersey’s best hole-in-the-wall seafood restaurant

You're never too far from the beach in New Jersey. It's one of the many perks of living here.

No matter what county you're in you can always make a day trip for a beach day.

And in the case I had the other night you can travel to the shore for dinner too. I went down this past Tuesday and found my favorite new seafood spot.

It's Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. I had heard about this place for a while now but never had time to make the trek. But with the great reviews I had seen and with my hankering for a lobster roll I had to try it.

It's a true hole-in-the-wall type of spot. There aren't many tables on the inside, and it's a relatively small dining area. But the food is so good that you need to try it out.

I had a warm lobster roll and it hit the spot. Factor in too, for a lobster roll it was reasonably priced. You can check out their menu here. Any place that has lobster roll in my neck of the woods always has it outrageously priced. So it was a pleasant surprise when Point Lobster Company didn't.

It's pretty much right on the water, and if it's a nice day out the windows retract. Luckily they were down the day I was there because it was pouring rain.

Their name has "lobster" in it, but they have all different kinds of seafood dishes for you to choose from. It's an absolute must-try.

